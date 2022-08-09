Megastar Chiranjeevi Fulfills His Fan’s Wish, Earns Respect For Kind Gesture

Megastar Chiranjeevi is loved for his humanitarian work as much as he is praised for his films. Many of his fans can testify to the fact that the Megastar lends a helping hand to those in need whenever possible. Recently, he has made the headlines for yet another kind gesture towards a fan. Chiranjeevi recently fulfilled a long time wish of a terminally-ill fan.

Nagaraju from Mogalthur in West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh has always been a very big fan of Chiranjeevi. Nagaraju considers the actor as his role model. However fate has not been kind to him. Both the kidneys of Nagaraju are damaged beyond cure and now he knows he is living on borrowed time. Nagaraju wanted to meet his role model Chiranjeevi as one of his last wishes. As soon as this news reached the actor, he immediately arranged for Nagaraju and his family to come to his residence.

He was deeply affected by the plight of Nagaraju, who is fighting for life. He gave him a warm hug, engaged in a lengthy conversation with him, and lifted his spirits. Additionally, he vowed to support him financially so that he can receive proper medical care. Soon, photos of the Megastar meeting Nagaraju went viral all over the internet, garnering the actor a lot of praise and admiration for his kind gesture.

Chiranjeevi recently also received praise for visiting the home of legendary yesteryear actor Kaikala Satyanarayana on his birthday. The veteran actor is completely bed-ridden due to age related illness. Photos of them cutting a cake to celebrate the birthday went viral.

On the work front, Chiranjeevi was last seen alongside his son Ram Charan in Koratala Siva’s Acharya and will soon be seen in Bhola Shankar and Godfather.

