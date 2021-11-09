Megastar Chiranjeevi to Romance With Tamannaah Bhatia in Bhola Shankar

Megastar Chiranjeevi will romance with actor Tamannaah Bhatia in the upcoming film Bhola Shankar, reports say. This will be the second time when Chiranjeevi will share the screen with Tamannah. The two previously worked in the blockbuster, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy. Bhola Shankar will hit the theatres in 2022.

The film will have its mahurat shot on November 11, while the shooting commences from November 15.

Bhola Shankar has already attracted a lot of attention from the audience and critics. The action entertainer will be helmed by Meher Ramesh and produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara.

Keerthy Suresh will also be seen playing an important role in the film. She will feature in the role of the actor’s sister.

Young sensation Mahati Swara Sagar is preparing the soundtrack for the upcoming film. Anil Sunkara is making the film under the banner of AK Entertainment in association with Creative Commercials.

Tamannah, a couple of weeks ago, sued the makers of Masterchef Telugu for not paying her dues and unprofessionalism. The actor has now moved to Sun TV’s Tamil version of the same show.

