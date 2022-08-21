Megastar Chiranjeevi’s GodFather Teaser Out; Anupam Kher Takes Dig at Aamir Khan, Bollywood

The teaser of megastar Chiranjeevi’s much-hyped film GodFather has finally been released today. While the Megastar becomes the leader of the masses in a short time and gains the title of GodFather, he is exiled for two decades from his hometown. The one-minute-thirty-three seconds’ teaser progresses as it sees many are happy with his return, and there are numerous people who didn’t want to see him again.

It’s time to rejoice for Pushpa fans as Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna are all set to return as Pushpa Raj and Srivalli to shoot for the highly-anticipated sequel of Pushpa. The film will also bring back Fahadh Faasil in a negative shade. The news about the film was shared by the production house on Sunday. Production house Mythri Movie Makers took to Instagram and shared an announcement poster to reveal that Pushpa 2 is all set to start filming.

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone jetted off to Chennai to shoot for Atlee’s Jawan. It was previously reported that Deepika Padukone has been roped in for a cameo in the film. On Sunday, a video of Deepika and Shah Rukh landing in Chennai surfaced online. It is likely that Nayanthara, who just wrapped a holiday in Europe with her husband Vignesh Shivan, could join them. Shah Rukh and Deepika maintained a low profile in the video.

On Sunday, Kapil Sharma finally confirmed that the new season of The Kapil Sharma Show is coming back soon. The actor-comedian shared the happy news with his fans and followers on social media. Kapil took to Instagram to share his new hairdo and made announcement of the return of TKSS. In the photo, Kapil looked dashing in short spiky hairstyle. He also appeared to lose weight as he looked fitter than ever. Kapil’s jawline looked sharp in the picture and grabbed fans’ attention.

Anupam Kher has strongly reacted to the latest trend of ‘boycott Bollywood’ on social media. While several celebrities including Arjun Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor have spoken out against the trend and how it’s been affecting Hindi films, Kher, on the contrary, believes that no boycott trend can work against a film if it’s genuinely good. During an interview on Times Now’s show, Frankly Speaking, Kher said that not many people tweeted in favour of The Kashmir Files and yet it managed to do wonders at the box office. Kher also took a jibe at Aamir Khan, who previously spoke out about the boycott trend against his film Laal Singh Chaddha.

