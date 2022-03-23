Megha Akash and Rahul Vijay's New Film Launched With Puja Ceremony

Megha Akash and Rahul Vijay have collaborated on a new film that also features Natakireeti Rajendra Prasad in a key role. The film was formally launched on March 22 with a puja ceremony.

Helmed by Abhimanyu Baddi, the film is being presented by Bindu Akash, the mother of Megha Akash. The film is bankrolled by Kota Film Factory and Trippy Pics Studios. A. Sushanth Reddy and Abhishek Kota have collaborated to produce the film.

“I am pleased to work with Sushanth and Abhimanyu again after Dear Megha," Megha said on the occasion of the launch of her film. She also added that she was pleased that the film was being presented by her mother.

Talking about the film Rahul Vijay said that the film has a very good concept and it is a cool romantic comedy. Rahul further said that they are very passionate about the film.

Actor Arjun Kalyan, who was also present on the occasion, stated that the film is a new-age romantic entertainer. He said that the film’s shooting will be finished in 25 days.

Director Abhimanyu Baddi informed that the film is set in Goa and has several seasoned actors in key roles.

Megha Akash was last seen in the film Dear Megha, directed by A. Sushanth Reddy. The film also starred Adith Arun in the lead role.

Megha will also be seen in Gurthunda Seethakalam, which is the Telugu remake of the Kannada film, Love Mocktail. Satyadev Kancharana, Tamannaah, and Kavya Shetty play lead roles in the film alongside Megha.

On the work front, Rahul Vijay is preparing for his next film Panchathantram, written and directed by Harsha Pulipaka. Rahul made his film debut with the romantic drama Ee Maaya Peremito.

He was last seen in Aha’s science fiction thriller web series Kudi Yedamaithe.

