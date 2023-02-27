Actress Megha Shetty is a well-recognised personality, who primarily works in the Kannada television industry, having gained fame after her appearance in the serial Jothe Jotheyali. She has now become a household name and remains connected with her fans by sharing glimpses of her professional and personal life on social media. Recently, Megha shared a series of pictures from a photoshoot. In the pictures, the actress exuded ethnic vibes in a white and golden-bordered saree. A matching printed blouse enhanced the attire.

The actress accessorised her look by donning a pair of pearl earrings and golden bangles. Shetty also wore subtle makeup and left her black tresses open. Captioning the post, she wrote, “Wear peace with pride (with a victory emoji)."

As soon as she shared the pictures, fans flooded the comment section with fire and red heart emojis. Reacting to the post, a user wrote, “Woo finally the most awaited pics are here (with a fire and a white heart emoji)," while another commented, “Moon too will get jealous from you." One of the fans wrote, “Megha Shetty mam you are looking beautiful (with a red heart emoji)."

A few hours ago, Megha shared another post featuring a series of pictures in the same outfit. She was seen posing in different ways for the camera. The actress simply captioned the post with a white heart emoji.

Megha Shetty was recently seen in the romantic comedy film Tribble Riding, which was directed by Mahesh Gowda and starred Ganesh in the lead role. Aditi Prabhudeva, Rachana Inder, Ravishankar Gowda, MS Umesh, Sjobaraj, and Kuri Prathap also played supporting roles. Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, the movie showcased Megha’s acting prowess and added to her growing popularity in the entertainment industry.

