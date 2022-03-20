Meghan Markle’s Co-Star Simon Rex Was Offered $70,000 to Claim He Slept With Her: 'I Needed Money'

Meghan Markle has often been subjected to several negative reportages. Right before she had announced the decision to marry Prince Harry, several rumours about her started doing the rounds. Later, many such rumours turned out to be untrue. Now, actor Simon Rex, who had once shared the screen with Meghan Markle, has claimed that he was offered 70,000 dollars to claim that he had slept with the actress.

Meghan Markle was an actress before she took the vows with Prince Harry. She and Simon had shared screen space in the 2005 sitcom, Cuts. They appeared together in a single episode and was once spotted catching up for lunch. In a recent interview with Guardian, he opened up about going through a financial crisis and revealed that it was at this time that he was offered 70,000 dollars (which in Indian currency is approximately 50 lakhs) by a UK tabloid to claim that he and Meghan have had a sexual relationship. He said, “I was broke as f***! I really needed the money. But I’ll be on food stamps before I do that."

He also added that the lunch they had was platonic and that he also received a Thank You letter from the actress. He said, “She said: ‘It’s nice to know there are still good people’." In a tweet, he mentioned framing the letter and wrote, “I framed the thank you letter she wrote me. She has very nice penmanship btw."

Meghan Markle is best known for her performance in Suits. The actress retired from her acting career after her wedding with Prince Harry, and was given the royal title of the ‘Duchess of Sussex’. However, in 2020, both Harry and Meghan announced that they are stepping down from their royal duties and would be shuttling between the US and the UK.

