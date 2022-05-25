Meghan Markle’s Father Thomas Markle Hospitalised; Duchess' Half-Sister Samantha Shares Health Update

Meghan Markle’s estranged father, Thomas Markle was reportedly taken to the hospital after he complained that he had stroke symptoms. Thomas Markle was seen and photographed when he was being put into an ambulance in Tijuana, Mexico while an oxygen mask was placed over his face, as reported by TMZ.

Thomas was transported over the USA-Mexico to a hospital in Chula Vista, California, at 9:30 p.m. local time, according to a source quoted by Page Six. Markle had trouble communicating and was made to write down his symptoms on a piece of paper for the paramedics to treat him. Meghan’s half-sister Samantha Markle told Daily Mail, “My father is recovering in hospital. We ask for privacy for the family, for his health and wellbeing. He just needs peace and rest."

Samantha and Meghan have also been on thin ice. The former even criticised the latter for commemorating Nelson Mandela while she was on thin ice with their father and tweeted in 2018, “How about you pay tribute to your own father?! Enough is enough. Act like a humanitarian, act like a woman. If our father dies, it’s on you, Meg!"

This is not Thomas Markle’s first time on the news. The former television lighting director’s name was splashed on the news for not attending his daughter, Meghan Markle’s royal wedding to Prince Harry back in 2018. Thomas had skipped out citing heart problems. He might also be skipping out on Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee due to his health complications.

According to several publications, he had intended to attend the ceremony that will take place at Windsor Castle.

