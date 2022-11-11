Meghana Raj Enjoys Her Thailand Trip, Flaunts Her Boho Outfit

South diva Meghana Raj has been ruling the industry for over a decade. The actress, who has won hearts with her acting skills and social media presence, is now on a vacation spree.

She has been enjoying her Thailand trip with her family and blessing our IG feed with some of her adorable pictures. She was seen in a beautiful bohemian outfit, a white dress with lace detailing going all around the neck, and a big hat. The photo series also includes photos of food, her loved ones, etc.

Advertisement

Recently, Meghana was seen remembering her late husband, actor Chiranjeevi Sarja on his 41st birthday and shared a post on Instagram. She wrote, “Happy birthday my happiness! No matter what, no matter who… not one… not two… the reason I smile Is only for you… my dearest husband CHIRU… I LOVE YOU! #ChiranjeeviSarja."

Advertisement

Fans were quick to like the post and drop heartfelt comments. One fan wrote, “Happy Birthday Chiru Anna! We can’t forget your precious smiling face. I Miss you a lot. Love you forever and ever…" Another one said, “We all miss you so much chiru anna."

Before this, she made another post that showed her holding the Filmfare award and standing in front of Chiranjeevi’s photo. She captioned it, “Chiru your black lady is finally home! Can’t express how this feels… But I have this image in my mind of how exactly u will react to getting this! I’m proud of YOU baby ma.. this is for u being honest about who u are! People have loved you more offscreen; this is exactly why you deserve this even more! Even now you are making sure miracles are constantly happening around us!"

Read all the Latest Movies News here