Meghana Raj Gets Emotional Over Chiranjeevi Sarja's Posthumous Filmfare Awards Honour

The 67th Filmfare Awards South was held in Bangalore on October 9 to celebrate the finest talent from the Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam film industries. At the awards ceremony, actor Chiranjeevi Sarja was posthumously honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award for his contribution to Kannada cinema. His wife, Meghana Raj, accepted the award and got emotional on the stage while speaking about how the late actor wanted to achieve the feat.

In her acceptance speech, Meghana revealed that Chiranjeevi Sarja always aspired to win a Filmfare Award. The actress also expressed that his soul will now rest in peace as she finally received the award on his behalf. She then penned a heartfelt note for her late husband by posting a string of pictures holding the award next to his photo on Instagram.

Meghana wrote, “Chiru your black lady is finally home! Can’t express how this feels… But, I have this image in my mind, how exactly you will react to having gotten this!"

Sharing how proud she is of her husband’s achievements, the 32-year-old actress added, “I’m proud of you baby ma….this is for u being honest about who you are! People have loved you more off screen and this is exactly why you deserve this even more!" She concluded her heartwarming note by highlighting, “Even now you are making sure miracles are constantly happening around us!"

Chiranjeevi Sarja and Meghana Raj got married in a Christian ceremony on April 30, 2018. The couple then tied the nuptial knot in a traditional Hindu ceremony on May 2.

Sarja breathed his last on June 6, 2020, after suffering a cardiac arrest. At the time of his death, Meghana was pregnant with their first child. Their son, Raayan Raj Sarja, was born five months after the actor’s death, on October 22.

