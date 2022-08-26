Meghana Raj Gets Late Husband Chiranjeevi Sarja, Son Raayan's Names Tattooed, See Post

The sudden demise of Kannada actor Chiranjeevi Sarja shocked everyone in 2020. The actor left behind his wife Meghana Raj Sarja who was 5-months pregnant with their child at that time. Left devastated by the news, Meghana had avoided any interaction with the media but continued to share posts on her social media including cute pictures of their son Raayan. On Friday, the actress shared a post which revealed that she has gotten herself inked with her late husband and son’s names.

She got a tattoo on her left wrist which read ‘ChiRu’, a name she affectionately referred to her husband by. These letters were embedded horizontally. From the ‘R’ of ‘ChiRu’, there vertically goes the name of her son ‘Raayan’. Above it is also the symbol of infinity with a few zigzag lines which probably depict a heartbeat.

Taking it to Instagram, Meghana wrote in the caption, “My forever,” with a heart emoji. She posted two monochromatic pictures of her tattooed wrist. Her post has been garnering a lot of love and heartfelt reactions from the audience. It has received over 97,000 likes only four hours after it was posted.

“Omg! Sweetness”, “Just wow”, “Much love. Love you ma’am”, are some of the reactions that she received. “Meghana ma'am, your posts give me goose bumps every time. Lots of love to you,” a user said, pouring his heart out. “Really awesome. Chiru + Raayan = Meghana,” another user commented.

The South Indian actress was recently seen holidaying in Las Vegas and it appears that she got the tattoo from there.

Meghana and Chiranjeevi tied the knot on May 2, 2018, after dating for around 10 years. Recently, she was being criticised since rumours of her second marriage surfaced online. But when she was posed with the same question during an interview, she denied all such allegations.

On the work front, Meghana is currently waiting for the release of her film Budhivanta 2. She resumed work a year after giving birth to her son in October 2020. She is also part of the judging panel in a dance reality show.

