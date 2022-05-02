Meghana Raj Pays Homage to Late Husband Chiranjeevi Sarja on Wedding Anniversary, Read Heartfelt Note

Actor Meghana Raj, on Monday, took her fans on a trip down memory lane by posting a photo of her with her late husband, Chiranjeevi Sarja. The departed was a Kannada actor who appeared in over fifteen films in the years he was active in the film industry. Meghana Raj posted an endearing morning selfie of her with her husband on Monday to pay tribute to the deceased and to mark their wedding anniversary.

The photo was taken in the morning when the couple were probably in the middle of their morning routine. Sarja was seen holding a coffee cup in one hand and a phone in the other while his wife’s hand was outstretched in an effort to take a selfie of them. She wrote down a note saying, “The only reason i will ever forgive god is because i know he needs your guidance to make sure he does the right thing to Raayan and me….Happy anniversary baby ma ❤️ #chiranjeevisarja."

Take a look:

Fans and well-wishers flooded the comment section with condolences and sympathies for Meghana who was also appreciated for her strength and bravery to navigate through her grief and suffering resulting from her husband’s death. Some stuck to strings and strings of red hearts to commemorate their departed hero while others commented “Happy Anniversary."

Chiranjeevi Sarja passed away on the 7th of June in 2020 from a heart attack. He left behind a six-month pregnant Meghana who gave birth to a baby boy, Rayaan Raj Sarja on the 22nd of October in the same year. The couple were in a relationship for almost a decade and tied the knot on 2nd May 2018. The couple had only been married for two years when Sarja passed away.

According to Pinkvilla, Meghana Raj announced her return to the film industry on the 17th of October, which is also the same day as Chiranjeevi Sarja’s birthday. She will be starring alongside Vsihal in an untitled, upcoming production directed by Pannaga Bharana who is also the producer of the film. She also has her hands full with Buddhivantha 2, which also stars Upendra in the main lead. The M Jayaram directorial also has Sonal Monteiro and Srinagar Kitty in prominent roles while Guru Kiran will be composing the soundtracks for the film.

