Meghana Raj Pens Emotional Post on 'Dearest Husband' Chiranjeevi Sarja's Birth Anniversary; Pic

Meghana Raj is remembering her late husband Chiranjeevi Sarja on what would have been his 41st birthday. Meghana took to her Instagram account to share a throwback picture of herself and Chiranjeevi alongside an emotional note.

Sharing the photo, Meghana wrote, “Happy birthday my happiness! No matter what, no matter who… not one… not two… the reason I smile Is only for you… my dearest husband CHIRU… I LOVE YOU! #ChiranjeeviSarja." Fans were quick to like the post and drop heartfelt comments. One fan commented, “Happy Birthday Chiru Anna! We can’t forget your precious smiling face. Miss you a lot. Love you forever and ever…" Another one wrote, “We all miss you so much chiru anna."

Most recently, Chiranjeevi Sarja was posthumously honoured with the Lifetime Achievement Award for his contribution to Kannada cinema at the 67th Filmfare Awards South, which was held in Bangalore on October 9. Meghana accepted the award and got emotional on the stage while speaking about how the late actor wanted to achieve the feat.

In her acceptance speech, Meghana revealed that Chiranjeevi Sarja always aspired to win a Filmfare Award. The actress also expressed that his soul will now rest in peace as she finally received the award on his behalf. She then penned a heartfelt note for her late husband by posting a string of pictures holding the award next to his photo on Instagram.

Chiranjeevi Sarja and Meghana Raj got married in a Christian ceremony on April 30, 2018. The couple then tied the nuptial knot in a traditional Hindu ceremony on May 2.

Sarja breathed his last on June 6, 2020, after suffering a cardiac arrest. At the time of his death, Meghana was pregnant with their first child. Their son, Raayan Raj Sarja, was born five months after the actor’s death, on October 22.

