Mehmood 90th Birth Anniversary: Best Songs from the King of Comedy's Bollywood Journey

MEHMOOD 90th BIRTH ANNIVERSARY: Mehmood Ali was known for his impeccable comic timing and memorable performances in films like Padosan, Bhoot Bangla, Pyaar Kiye Jaa, Gumnaam, and Sadhu Aur Shaitaan, among others. The late actor, director, singer and producer worked in over 300 Hindi films, with a career spanning over four decades. The songs in all of his films were just as much a delight, as the rest of his work. On his birth anniversary, let’s take a look at some of his hits:

Hum Kaale Hai Toh Kya Hua

Part of the popular soundtrack from Gumnaam, Hum Kaale Hai Toh Kya Hua was sung by Mohammed Rafi, and picturized on Helen and Mehmood. The 1965 film was loosely based on Agatha Christie’s mystery novel, And Then There Were None. Abhi Nahin Kabhi Nahin

With music by AA Raj and voices of Kishore Kumar and Asha Bhosle, the song was a part of the 1971 Bollywood drama Man Mandir. The film was directed by Tapi Chanakya and starred Waheeda Rehman, Sanjeev Kumar, Mehmood and Aruna Irani. Jogi O Jogi, Pyar Mein Kya Hoga

Jogi O Jogi, Pyar Mein Kya Hoga was sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Kishore Kumar and featured Mehmood and Radha Saluja. It was one of the hit songs in the comedy-drama Laakhon Mein Ek, directed by S.S. Balan. Badkamma Ekad Boto Ra

Mohammed Rafi and Sharda lent their voices for this ever-so-fun song. Mehmood and Helen were seen in this track together. One of Mehmood’s hits, the song was a part of the 1969 spy-thriller Shatranj, which starred Rajendra Kumar, Waheeda Rehman, Mehmood, Madan Puri, Shashikala, and Helen in primary roles. Ghungharva Mora Cham Cham Baje

Another one of Mehmood and Helen’s performances, this song was sung by Mohammed Rafi and Asha Bhosle. And it was one of the much-celebrated songs from Zindagi’s (1964) starring Mehmood.

