Mehmood 90th Birth Anniversary: Most Iconic Dialogues of the Comedy Legend

MEHMOOD 90TH BIRTH ANNIVERSARY: The late actor Mehmood will always be remembered by Bollywood buffs. His influence on Hindi cinema is unparalleled. He was a director, producer, and vocalist, among other artistic disciplines. Mehmood was renowned for having impeccable comic timing, which contributed to the many humorous characters he played on screen. Over the course of his four-decade career, he appeared in more than 300 films. On his 90th birth anniversary, let’s take a look at some of Mehmood’s most memorable dialogues from his hit movies.

“Hum itna din se apply apply aap no reply … aaj hum apply nahin aaya aap reply".

This dialogue by Mehmood is from his famous film Padosan. The film also starred Sunil Dutt, Saira Banu and Kishore Kumar in lead roles. The Jyoti Swaroop directorial garnered heaps of praise from fans and views for the dialogues and acting skills. “Main bewda us waqt peeta hoon jab mereko gaanja nahi milta … aur gaanja us waqt peeta hoon jab mereko afeem ki goli nahi milti … aur goli main us waqt khata hoon jab mereko Campa Cola jaisi bottle waali koi potti na mile".

This dialogue is from the film Guru Suleman Chela Pahelwan. The 1981 film also starred Dara Singh, Bindu and Mohan Choti in lead roles. The Radhakant directorial garnered praise from viewers for its dialogues and storyline. “Kutte aur aadmi ki nasal kaan kheench kar hi pata chalti hai".

This dialogue is from the movie Johar Mehmood in Hong Kong. The 1971 film also starred I.S. Johar, Sonia Sahni and Pran in lead roles. The S.A. Akbar directorial film was liked by fans and viewers. “Yeh whiskey soda agar aap peeyega … toh whiskey soda andar aur aapka dum bahar."

This dialogue too is from the movie Johar Mehmood in Hong Kong. “Petrol ka bhav badh gaya … tarkaari ka bhav badh gaya … tera bhav bhi badh gaya kya?"

This dialogue is from the movie Kunwara Baap. The 1974 film also stars Manorama, Mumtaz Ali and Bhushan Tiwari in lead roles. The film was directed by Mehmood and was liked by viewers. “Inhe aaisa kadva aadmi hai ki agar ganderi khake thukenga … toh uspe makkhi bhi nahi behethengi."

This dialogue too is from the movie Kunwara Baap. “Fakira khada dukaan par, maange sabki khair … na kahu usse dosti, na kahu usse bair"

This dialogue is from the film Love In Tokyo. The 1966 film also starred Asha Parekh, Pran and Joy Mukherjee in lead roles. The Pramod Chakravorty directorial gained praise from the audience for its storyline and cast.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here