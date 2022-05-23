Meiyang Chang Catches up with Himesh Reshammiya, Neha Bhasin, And Others; Shares Picture

TV host and singer-actor Meiyang Chang has shared a black and white snap from a get-together he had with his industry friends. The picture featured Abhijeet Sawant, Neha Bhasin, Himesh Reshammiya, Navraj Hans and his wife Ajit Mehndi Navraj Hans, among others. The musical reunion took place at Navraj and Ajit’s place but Chang’s caption reveals the guests were quite late. While posting the goofy snap, the actor-singer penned a Hindi caption which translates to, “It took time for everyone to reach, but thankfully they came."

Check out the snap

Fans are loving the gang pictures, and they didn’t miss to point how “cute" Chang looked in the photograph. Neha Bhasin commented, “So good to be amidst normalcy ❤️❤️ . Lub ju gang ❤️" Abhijeet Sawant felt he was the photobomber and everyone else looked good.

Navraj, who was the host of the party, had also shared some snaps from the get-together. And, looks like the tribe had a lovely time catching up with each other’s life updates. Sharing group pictures, featuring all the attendees, Navraj wrote, “Always lovely catching up with you guys. It was wonderful having u at my place."

Take a look:

On the work front, while some of these singers have music videos and albums lined up, Reshammiya is currently seen as a judge on Superstar Singer, season 2. Talking about Chang, he made his OTT debut with Modern Love: Mumbai. He will next feature in ‘Undekhi 2’

Chang hogged the limelight when he participated in the third season of the singing reality show, Indian Idol. After swooning the TV audience with his soothing voice, Chang made his presence felt on the silver screen with his debut movie, Badmaash Company, in 2010, starring Shahid Kapoor and Anushka Sharma.

