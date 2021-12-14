‘Memories’: Rajkummar Rao Pays Respect to His Parents, Patralekhaa's Father in This Monochrome Snap

Actor Rajkummar Rao shared a photo of himself, wherein he is seen looking at the pictures of his late mother and father, and Patralekhaa's late father, today, December 14. In the black and white photo, the actor was all smiles, as he was looking at their pictures with folded hands. Using the lyrics of Maroon 5's popular song Memories in the caption, Rajkummar wrote, “Here’s to the ones that we got. Cheers to the wish you were here, but you're not."

Check out the post:

The actor lost his father Satyapal Yadav, who was a government employee, in 2019. Satyapal breathed his last in Gurugram, after being admitted to the Medanta hospital for 17 days. Rajkummar's mother, Kamlesh Yadav died in 2016. The heart-wrenching incident took place when the actor was shooting for his film Newton.

On the other hand, Patralekhaa lost her father earlier this year in April. In a heartfelt note, the actressmourned for the sudden loss of her father and expressed all her feelings and agony in the form of words. She expressed, “I am angry, I am sad, I am at a loss of words, this pain, this grief tearing through every part of me. You just left without saying anything, Papa…I love you.” She further thanked him for giving them a wonderful life and always going the extra mile so they could have a better life! “You were the best father, the best husband. You loved your work, and you were just the best at it,” she wrote. “See you Papa on the other side… I love you,” Patralekhaa concluded the post.

Last month on November 15, Patralekhaa and Rajkummar tied the knot in an intimate wedding in Chandigarh. After dating for 11 years, the duo exchanged their wedding vows and promised togetherness for a lifetime. It is said that the picture, shared by Rajkummar today, is from the shrine the couple had created at their wedding.

