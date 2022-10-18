Memorise Trigonometry The Musical Way With Teacher Bala Reddy

Many of us were scared of Mathematics during our childhood. In all honesty, many of us still are. For example: solving the values of x and y, and determining the area of geometrical shapes was an uphill task for these students. However, with teachers like Bala Reddy, learning Mathematics is a fun task. Reportedly, Bala’s old video has surfaced on Twitter where he is teaching students the formula and theorems of Trigonometry. The twist in Bala’s method is that he is teaching these theorems in the form of songs.

The 1-minute 47-second video is captioned, “Math also can be fun… Indian teacher teaching Trigonometry in the US". The best thing about this teaching method is that they have memorised all difficult formulas easily. The video has also raked up more than 9,41,000 views.

Users were delighted with the teaching method adopted by Bala. However, a user suggested an easier method, helping students. According to this social media user, all you need to remember is simple numerical values like 0°,30°,45°,60°,90. Similarly, sin values are 0, 1/2, 1/√2,√(3/2) and1. For decoding Cos, simply just reverse the order of these values. In the same manner, the values of Tan, Cosec, Sec and Cot can also be deciphered.

Another user came up with a quirkier method. His teacher taught a line, “Some people have curly brown hair turned permanently black". From this statement, an acronym can be devised, which will help in the calculation of Sin, Cos and Tan values.

Sin-perpendicular/hypotenuse

Cos- base/hypotenuse

Tan-perpendicular/base!

A similar piece of news went viral some time ago when a teacher, Subash Chandra Sahu, developed Maths Park in Paikmal block, Bargarh. Rocks, canopy and branches were painted as geometrical shapes, mathematical symbols to numbers. Wall paintings were also there, and they depicted information about various mathematicians and theorems.

