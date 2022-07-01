Home » News » Movies » 'Memory For Life': Vijay Deverakonda's Heartfelt Birthday Wish to Liger Co-Star Mike Tyson

Although this film is touted to be Mike Tyson’s first acting role in an Indian film.

The boxing legend turned 56 on June 30.

Entertainment Bureau| Local News Desk
Updated: July 01, 2022, 12:37 IST

Liger, the Puri Jagannadh directorial, which stars Vijay Deverakonda and Ananya Pandey in lead roles is inching towards its release with fan anticipation at an all-time high. The movie is Vijay Deverakonda’s first pan-India movie and is being made on a considerably large scale. It boasts of an impressive cast with even international boxing legend Mike Tyson being roped in for an extended cameo.

The boxing legend turned a year older on June 30, celebrating his 56th birthday and his Liger team had all the best wishes and greetings in store for him. Star of the film Vijay Deverakonda wished him with a tweet that said, “Happy Birthday Mike Tyson I never even dreamt of meeting you, forget all the things I got to do with you. You are a memory for life." Along with the tweet was a beautiful video that featured several of the crew and cast wishing him verbally, including producer Karan Johar and actress Ananya Pandey. It also featured some behind the scene shots of Mike Tyson on the sets of Liger.

Vijay also shared another tweet, featuring two stills from the sets of the film featuring him with Mike along with the caption, “Making a cult film, with cult people. Sometimes we shared!"

Vijay Deverakonda recently tweeted a cryptic tease for Liger that read, “Please know that I hear you—your man has a plan at all times. ’10’ #Liger". Through his tweet, he made it apparent that the theatrical trailer for Liger is scheduled to debut on July 10 of this year. Nevertheless, the movie is slated to hit theatres on August 25 of this year.

Although this film is touted to be Mike Tyson’s first acting role in an Indian film, he has already appeared in a promotional video song for the 2006 Shahid Kapoor starrer Fool N Final.

