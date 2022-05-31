Mera Bharat Mahaan’s Humro Umar Lag Jaye, Sung By Pawan Singh, is a Raging Hit

Mera Bharat Mahaan starring Ravi Kishan and Pawan Singh is out in the theatres and garnering appreciation from all quarters. Besides storyline, performances and other aspects, Mera Bharat Mahaan’s music has also been appreciated a lot. The song, Humro Umar Lag Jaye, sung by Pawan Singh, has struck a chord with the audience.

Composer Chote Baba has composed the song, which has lyrics by Prakash Barud. The song starts with Pawan playing the harmonium with other musicians in a hall. Garima Parihar, visibly bored, starts walking out of the hall.

She stops the moment Pawan starts singing. Loving Pawan’s melodious voice, she returns to the hall and starts enjoying the concert. As the concert proceeds further, Garima loves Pawan’s voice even more and records it.

Advertisement

This song has received a thumbs up from the audience, who are loving it for a beautiful blend of music and Pawan Singh’s voice. Many praised Pawan’s vocals saying that he needs no auto tune and editing help. Another said that Pawan keeps in mind not to show any vulgarity in his songs thus boosting Bhojpuri culture.

A user said that Pawan’s voice is best suited for classical, sad and emotional songs. As of now, this song has been watched more than 10 Lakh times. The song has been liked by more than 70,000 people on Youtube. Other songs in this film have also received an enthusiastic response.

The audience loved the on-screen chemistry between Pawan and Garima. High octane action sequences featuring Pawan and Ravi were also admired.

Advertisement

Besides Pawan and Garima, Ravi Kishan, Anjana Singh, Commando Arjun Yadav and Mani Bhattacharya are there in this film. Awakash Yadav,Awakash Yadav and Bina Yadav are also there in Mera Bharat Mahaan. Vipul Satyajeet Rai and Satyajeet Rai are have bankrolled the venture. Devendra Tiwari directed this film written by Rajesh Mishra and Arvind Tiwari. V. Pranjal Film Production has bankrolled Mera Bharat Mahaan.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.