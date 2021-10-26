‘Mere Sai’ Actor Kishori Godbole’s Daughter Sai Godbole Forays into Acting With Ad Film

Marathi actor Kishori Godbole, who currently features in Sony TV’s Mere Sai, has shared her happiness over her daughter’s first appearance in an ad film. Kishori took to her Instagram to share the ad video starring her daughter, Sai Godbole, and another female actor. “My daughter Sai’s first ad. Very glad to share. Sai is the girl in red," Kishori wrote in the caption of her post. Kishori’s daughter Sai has featured in a Diwali campaign ad for department store chain Shoppers Stop.

The ad shows two friends meeting each other at a Shoppers Stop store, after which both of them indulge in selfies and shopping. Kishori’s industry friends congratulated her on Sai’s foray into the world of acting. Actor Ananya Soni dropped an eye-heart emoji with a “wow" in the comments section.

Kishori’s followers also expressed their excitement with numerous emojis and wonderful comments. A user said, “She is so pretty… like her mom… congrats and good luck to her…Sai bless Sai."

“Congratulations to beautiful Sai Godbole.. Daughter like Mother. Wishing her a very bright future in her every venture," said another.

Kishori has made a name for herself through TV shows like Mrs Tendulkar and Khidki. Mrs Tendulkar saw actor Deven Bhojani portraying the role of a stay-at-home husband, while Kishori played the role of his wife who works as a bank manager. Deven’s character in the show earns the nickname of Mrs Tendulkar since he does all the chores with other housewives of his colony.

The actor also appeared in the Marathi comedy show Fu Bai Fu which ran from 2010 to 2014. Drama series Hudd Kar Di and horror show Mano Ya Na Mano are some other credentials of Kishori. Her current show Mere Sai has been running successfully since September 2017. Actor Tushar Dalvi stars in the lead role with Vaibhav Mangle and Kishori among others play supporting characters.

