'Meri Cute-ni Bani Bhoot-ni' Says Vicky Kaushal Afer Watching Katrina Kaif in Bhoot Police Trailer

The trailer of the horror-comedy Bhoot Police dropped a few hours ago and it has left everyone impressed. The movie features Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi as ghostbusters and Katrina as a ghost. The trailer is a laugh ride and fans are loving Kat’s new avatar. The Namaste London actor’s hubby Vicky Kaushal is all praises for his life partner too! The Uri star penned the cutest message for his love and we are loving it.

Vicky took to Instagram to share the trailer of the film and wrote, “Meri cute-ni bani Bhoot-ni," and added a couple of heart emoticons.

This isn’t the first time the actress has received positive feedback on the film. During Phone Bhoot’s trailer launch event in the city, today Katrina revealed Vicky’s response to the trailer. She said,“Vicky absolutely loved the trailer. He had such a good reaction, that gave us even more confidence and happiness. He feels that the film is something which is fun and people are going to connect to. I think right now people want to come (to cinemas) and have a good time, watch something funny, enjoy themselves. That’s all we are hoping this film will do."

The trailer for Phone Bhoot introduces us to the horror-comedy world of the trio, whose job is to hunt down ‘ghosts’. What follows later is their encounter with ghosts and their rib-tickling dialogues which will crack you up.

The two-minute forty-nine seconds trailer sees Ishaan and Siddhanth as they are two buddies with the ability to see ghosts. Katrina Kaif who is also a ghost arrives at their home with a business proposal of opening a ghostbuster company. The fun unravels when they meet ghosts and also the antagonist (Jackie Shroff) who puts hurdles in their way. The trailer also sees Sheeba Chaddha as Katrina Kaif talks to her for leading her to moksha. The movie’s trailer has got hilarious dialogues and the trio’s camaraderie seems promising.

Notably, Phone Bhoot will be this year’s second horror comedy after Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and in line with a series of films like Stree, Bhoot Police and Roohi to tap into a genre, which has seen mixed results at the box office.

Advertisement Phone Bhoot has been directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath. It has been produced by Excel Entertainment, headed by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar. The film is slated to hit the theatres on November 4, 2022.

