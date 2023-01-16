Merry Christmas: Sanjay Kapoor Announces Wrap With A Pic ft Vijay Sethupathi, More; Check Here

It's a double celebration for team Merry Christmas. Sanjay Kapoor, who was roped in Sriram Raghavan’s film in March last year, announced the wrap-up of the film in his latest post. Not only this, it is Sanjay Kapoor's Merry Christmas co-star Vijay Sethupathi's birthday today. Posting a picture with the cast and crew, Sanjay Kapoor wished his co-actor and expressed his happiness about being a part of the film.

The photo featured Sanjay Kapoor, Sriram Raghavan, Vijay Sethupathi, Ramesh Taurani and Sanjay Routray. “It’s a wrap, Merry Christmas. Extremely fortunate to work with Sriram Raghavan. Happy Birthday, Vijay Sethupathi! It was such a pleasure working with you”, read Sanjay’s caption.

Within no time, the post grabbed the attention of many Bollywood celebrities including Rajeev Masand, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Kiran Sajdeh, and Khushi Kapoor who hit the like button. Sanjay Kapoor’s brother, Anil Kapoor also reacted to the post by writing, “Looking forward to the film Sanjay. Fab team coming together."

Even fans filled the comment section with red heart emoticons and thumbs-up emojis. One fan wrote, “Peace mercy and blessings of almighty God on all of you”. Another user posted, “Aap log ki jodi super hai (This group is superb)”.

Meanwhile, Ramesh Taurani also shared the same picture on his gram and wished Vijay Sethupathi. He wrote, “Happy birthday Vijay Sethupathi. May this birthday be a ‘Merry’ one with the release of our film Merry Christmas soon. May you continue to have roaring success at the box office and May you always be surrounded in love and blessings. Best wishes always."

The movie Merry Christmas, starring Katrina Kaif and Vijay Sethupathi is one of the most awaited films that is helmed by Sriram Raghavan and produced by Ramesh Taurani and Sanjay Routray. The movie was supposed to hit the theatres in 2022 on Christmas, but the release date got postponed.

Sharing the same information, earlier Katrina Kaif had shared the first look of the poster on her Instagram. She wrote, “We wanted to release the film this Christmas, but there is a twist. See you in the cinemas soon”.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Kapoor has been on a roll as he has been starring back-to-back in various projects. In 2021, he headlined the web show, The Last Hour, while in 2022, he starred in Karan Johar’s The Fame Game along with Madhuri Dixit and Manav Kaul.

