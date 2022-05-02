Met Gala 2022: All Kardashian Sisters and Momager Kris Jenner Expected to Attend This Year

The Kardashians and Jenners are known for their glamorous outfits and the outrageous trends they set on social media. The clan has a stronghold on pop culture and utilises their power for their businesses and careers which has helped them build a brand for themselves.

Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner are regulars to the Gala as they walk the red carpet in couture ensembles and awe-inspiring looks. This year, the whole clan, including “momager" Kris Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, will be attending fashion’s biggest night. This Met Gala marks Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian’s first time at the star-studded event in addition to all the sisters being invited for the first time, as reported by Page Six, via The Post.

Kourtney Kardashian’s boyfriend, Travis Barker as well as Kim Kardashian’s current beau, Pete Davidson, will be attending. Rob Kardashian, who is currently embroiled in a lawsuit against ex-girlfriend Blac Chyna, will not be attending. Travis Scott, Kylie Jenner’s beau and Kanye West, Kim Kardashian’s ex-husband are unlikely to make an appearance at the Gala this year, via The Post.

Advertisement

Page Six’s source stated that the co-hosts of the fundraiser are Regina King, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Lin-Manuel Miranda. While 2021’s event invited a younger crowd, including social media influencers Addison Rae, Dixie D’Amelio, Emma Chamberlain and Madison Beer, this year is back to the “old guard," with famous Hollywood stars and other socialites. The theme of this year’s Met Gala is “Gilded Glamour", which pays homage to the era of American fashion between the 1870s to the 1900s. The style is characterised by Bridgerton-like ensembles and extravagance and layered dresses, via Forbes.

Anna Wintour is known for vetting the final guest list and overseeing the preparations for the Met Gala personally. This year marks her 26th Met Gala. A source familiar with the running of the event revealed, “It’s Anna’s party, and just because you’re not invited doesn’t mean she doesn’t like you necessarily — you may not be up to her fashion standards. The tickets are also very expensive. You either need to have $35,000 for a ticket or a designer wants to dress you and pay for you," as per reports by Page Six.

The event will be happening on the first Monday of May, which is the May 2 this year.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.