Met Gala 2022: Here's Why Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Skipped Fashion's Biggest Night

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas gave this year's Met Gala a miss to be with their daughter, Malti Marie, who was born in January 2022.

News18.com
May 03, 2022

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas welcomed their first child, a daughter, in January 2022. The new parents opted to stay on the West Coast, at their LA home, rather than attend the Met Gala in New York City Monday night, to be with their daughter who is just a few months old. Nick’s brother Joe Jonas and his pregnant wife, actress Sophie Turner, attended the gala instead.

The Met Gala is of utter significance in the life of Nick and Priyanka. The American singer and the Indian actress first attended the Met Gala together in 2017, although they weren’t dating then. It was their first public appearance together. They began dating a year later, in May 2018, after seeing each other again at that year’s Met Gala. For PC and Nick, the Met Gala is more than just an annual fashion affair; it’s the beginning of their love story.

Nick proposed just months later, taking Priyanka to Crete for her birthday in July 2018, according to Elle. “I got down on one knee, again, and I said: Will you make me the happiest man in the world and marry me? No joke - she took about 45 seconds. Forty-five seconds of silence," Nick told Vogue in November 2018.

Priyanka said she was speechless. Nick then told her, “I’m going to put this ring on your finger now unless you have any objections." They got married in December 2018.

The couple announced the birth of their daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, on January 21. She was born on January 15, according to the birth certificate TMZ recently obtained. “We are overjoyed to confirm that we have welcomed a baby via surrogate," Chopra wrote. “We respectfully ask for privacy during this special time as we focus on our family. Thank you so much."

