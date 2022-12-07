Home » News » Movies » Metro In Dino: Sara Ali Khan to Romance Aditya Roy Kapur in Anurag Basu's Next

The film boasts an ensemble cast of Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Last Updated: December 07, 2022, 12:10 IST

Mumbai, India

Sara Ali Khan and Aditya Roy Kapur set to work with director Anurag Basu in Metro In Dino.
Producer Bhushan Kumar and the ace director Anurag Basu have joined forces for an anthology ‘Metro… In Dino’. The film will boast an ensemble cast of Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The music of the movie will be composed by Pritam.

Produced by T-Series and Anurag Basu Productions, Metro… In Dino showcases bittersweet tales of human relationships based in contemporary times. Audiences will not only experience a fresh storyline, but also witness a fresh pairing of Aditya Roy Kapur and Sara Ali Khan together in this present-day chronicle.

Ecstatic about the collaboration, Bhushan said, “Working with Anurag dada has always been a treat! Stitching a story out of parallel lives together in a film with a contemporary twist, none better than dada could helm this ship. We are elated to join hands with him yet again for Metro… In Dino. While he brings about the magic with gripping story, Pritam will be adding his charm with the music enhancing the experience entirely. We are surely looking out for this one."

Director Anurag Basu added, “Metro…In Dino is a tale of the people and for the people. It has been a while I am working on this one and I am glad to be collaborating with a powerhouse like Bhushan Kumar yet again who has always been like a pillar to me! The storyline is very fresh and relevant as I look forward to collaborating with amazing artists who bring that essence of contemporary aura with them. As music plays a very important role in any film, I couldn’t be more happy to be collaborating with my dear friend Pritam who has literally added life to the characters and story with his work."

first published: December 07, 2022, 12:08 IST
last updated: December 07, 2022, 12:10 IST
