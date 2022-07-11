MG Srinivas Shares Poster of Birbal Sequel on His Birthday; Fans Excited

Kannada actor MG Srinivas recently shared the poster of the much-awaited movie sequel to his hit film, Birbal. The popular actor-director has made his name in the Kannada industry with hits like Birbal, Srinivasa Kalyana, and Topiwaala.

The actor said, “On the occasion of my birthday, I am presenting the poster of a film that I am always asked about, the film most of you have been waiting for BIRBAL 2. The shoot of this film will start after the completion of GHOST." The actor also pointed out that the movie will be released in 2023.

Advertisement

Fans quickly shared birthday wishes with the actor and showed excitement for his upcoming project. One user commented, “Birbal 1 was awesome. Hope you have the boost to make an even better movie," with another continuing, “Happy Birthday sir lord MG Srinivas, wish you the best and keep rocking with your uniqueness."

Srinivas is currently working on an action thriller called Ghost, which is getting a lot of attention from fans. There have been many updates about the movie and recently Srinivas posted that the movie’s poster will be launched on July 12.

Fans filled the comment section with heart and fire emojis. Users shared how they couldn’t wait for the movie to release.

Advertisement

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cf0VWHmPVh_/?hl=en

Srinivas was seen in the first part as a lawyer, who overcomes all obstacles to win a case. The movie was much admired by Kannada movie lovers. Rukmini Vasanth worked opposite Srinivas. While the movie did not win the box office on release, the fans who watched the movie appreciated it for its story. Birbal will come as a trilogy.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.