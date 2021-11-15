Mi Honar Superstar: Sachin, Vaishali, Adarsh Shoot Promo in School Uniforms

There is no time like childhood. There is nobody who doesn’t love to reminisce about the lost old days of childhood, especially the school days. Well-known producer, actor, singer, director Sachin Pilgaonkar, popular singer Vaishali Samant and Adarsh Shinde have featured in a popular photoshoot where the trio dressed up as school children. The shooting was for the programme Mi Honar Superstar: Chhote Ustad, which will start airing on Star Pravah soon. All three stars wore school uniforms for the event.

This is the first time the trio were seen in this avatar, impersonating small children while shooting for the promo of the much-awaited show.

Speaking about this shoot, Vaishali Samant said, “There was a lot of pressure while shooting this promo. I was very afraid that the audience would not accept me in a school uniform. But I am happy to see the response to the promo. It almost felt like I was back on my school bench while shooting for the promo. The current generation of kids is techno-savvy. I must groom them and bring out the best from within them."

“I am also happy to have made so many new friends," added Vaishali.

Sachin Pilgaonkar said, “We celebrate Chacha Nehru’s (India’s first PM Jawaharlal Nehru) birthday on November 14 as Children’s Day. My special recollection of this day is that I was able to meet Pandit Nehru himself and seek his blessings. This day will always be special for me."

Adarsh Shinde said, “When I put on the uniform for this promo, I went back to my school days. When I was in school, our teachers also used to ask me to sing. I remember those days. I’m sure the audience will love this show." Mi Honar Superstar will be aired on Star Pravah from December 4 at 9 pm.

