Midhun Manuel Thomas Wraps up The Shoot of Vijay Babu-Starrer Aardra Rathriyile Kuda

It’s a wrap for writer-director Midhun Manuel Thomas’s upcoming film Aardra Rathriyile Kuda. The cast and crew completed the shoot of the film on October 1. Actor Vijay Babu, who will be seen playing a crucial role in the film, announced the same by sharing a picture with the crew from the sets of the film. Besides direction, Midhun has also bankrolled the film under his home banner, Friday Film House.

Along with posting the BTS photo, Vijay Babu shared some details about the film in the caption of his Instagram post. He wrote – “The 17th production of FRIDAY FILM HOUSE, A feel good comedy movie titled “Aardra rathriyile kuda “written and directed by MIDHUN MANUEL THOMAS starring Aju Varghese, Indrans, me, saiju kurup, Anarkali marikkar + an ensemble cast officially packed up today … First look soon …Stay tuned for more details."

Vijay also announced that further details about the project will also be announced soon. Billed as a feel-good movie, Aardra Rathriyile Kuda has been shot across Kerela, including Wayanad, Thodupuzha and Kochi. Details about Aardra Rathriyile Kuda’s plot, ensemble cast and release date have been kept under wraps by the makers.

Alongside Vijay Babu, Aju Varghese, Indrans, Saijukurup, Anarkali Maraikar, Bheeman Raghu, Nelson, Bijukuttan, and Manikandan Pattambi will also be seen playing key roles in this Midhun Manuel Thomas directorial.

The makers have roped in Shaan Rahman for composing its music, Michael CJ for helming its cinematography, Rakesh C for carrying out its editing, and Srinu to handle its art direction.

After delivering a superhit thriller film, Anjaam Paathira, netizens have high expectations from Midhun Manuel Thomas to bowl them over with Aardra Rathriyile Kuda too.

Besides this Vijay Babu-starrer, the director will team up with Jayasurya, yet again, for the third instalment of the comedy entertainer Aadu. Mounted on a large scale, the film will be released in 3D.

