Migos Rapper Takeoff Shot Dead at Private Party in Houston

Rapper Takeoff, of the band Migos, has been shot dead at a private party in Houston. Reports say an altercation broke out and someone opened fire.

November 01, 2022

Takeoff, of the rap group Migos, has been shot dead at a private party.
Houston police say one person was fatally shot and two others injured early Tuesday at a private party attended by members of the rap group Migos. Police would not identify the person killed, only describing him as a Black male in his late 20s. His representative later confirmed that rapper Takeoff of the group Migos has died in the Houston shooting.

Police responded shortly after 2:30 a.m. to reports of a shooting at 810 Billiards & Bowling in Houston. Once there, officers found one man dead, Houston police said. Representatives for Migos, who are from the Atlanta area, did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

Law enforcement sources, and multiple witnesses, quoted by TMZ, say that the fatal incident went down shortly after 2:30am, when cops got the call for a man shot at a bowling alley called 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston.

Reportedly, Takeoff and Quavo were there playing dice when an altercation broke out and that’s when someone opened fire, shooting Takeoff, either in the head or near his head. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to TMZ.

The star, whose real name was Kirshnik Khari Ball, was 28 years old. Migos were one of the most influential groups of their generation, pioneering a style of rapping in choppy, staccato triplets known as the “Migos flow". The band, who split earlier this year, scored several international hits including Bad and Boujee, Versace and Walk It Talk It.

(With AP inputs)

