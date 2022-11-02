Migos' Takeoff Posted 'Chilling' Story on Instagram Hours Before His Death; Drake, Kylie Jenner Pay Tribute

Before Takeoff, who was one-third of the platinum-selling rap group Migos, was shot dead early Tuesday in Houston, the rapper shared a last Instagram story that fans are describing as “chilling" on social media. Takeoff had shared a photo of himself smoking as “Stop Breathing" by Playboi Carti played in the background. Houston police confirmed Takeoff’s death during a press conference.

Sharing Takeoff’s last Instagram story on Twitter, one fan wrote, “TakeOff posting ‘Stop Breathing’ to his Instagram story just 6 hours ago is all sorts of chilling. R.I.P TakeOff."

Meanwhile, Drake, Kylie Jenner and Gucci Mane among others paid heartfelt tributes to Takeoff on social media. Gucci Mane, who recently collaborated with Takeoff and his uncle and bandmate Quavo on the song “Us vs. Them," shared a photo of the rapper on Instagram, saying he was “heartbroken" over the news.

Drake, who has worked with Migos on tracks including 2021’s Having Our Way, 2018’s Walk It Talk It and Drake’s 2013 remix of the Migos track Versace, shared a photo of himself onstage alongside Takeoff in a concert.

‘I got the best memories of all of us seeing the world together and bringing light to every city we touch,’ said Drake, whose full name is Aubrey Drake Graham. ‘That’s what I’ll focus on for now … rest easy space man Take (flight).’

Kylie Jenner, who is dating musician Travis Scott, shared one of Takeoff’s songs to her Instagram Story and sadly said: “So many prayers. God cover this family. Heartbreaking. Gone too soon. Devastating," alongside a broken heart emoji.

