Mihir Ahuja: OTT Has Given More Opportunities to Actors, Directors, Writers | Exclusive

The second season of the much-loved OTT bachelor drama ‘Feels Like Home’ is here. This time, the show highlights the lad’s emotional journeys and their vulnerable sides as they learn to be adults, deal with their emotions and try to find themselves while maintaining their most significant friendships and relationships. Feels Like Home Season 2 features Anshuman Malhotra, Mihir Ahuja, Preet Kammani and Vishnu Kaushal in the lead alongside Himika Bose and Inayat Sood.

In a conversation with News18 Showsha, Anshuman, Preet and Vishnu talked about the second season of Feels Like Home. They also shared how OTT platforms are giving chance to new actors and writers.

On being asked about the experience of collaborating for the show again, Preet said, “We always look forward to chances to have fun and shoot for anything. We are so happy that Lionsgate Play received a such good response that they wanted to bring the next season very soon. The fun that we had during the first season, there is double the fun in this one. We had a great time shooting the series."

“We had a lot of fun, it is always good to teach them (Preet, Anshuman) how to work and how not to, but when it comes to learning, it turns out a bit difficult. Preet and I also have an amazing bond throughout the series. It was a great journey as in the show itself, you will see the graph of the characters and how they are growing up, their flaws and working towards it. That is, I think the best part about the show, is that today’s youth will figure out things, like the way they are usually doing. They all have a job soon, they become independent soon and take over the responsibilities soon – which is a good thing," added Anshuman.

Mihir Ahuja further how OTT platforms have opened up several avenues for writers, directors and actors.

“OTT Platforms are giving a lot of actors, writers and directors a chance to portray their art. It is also very easy for the new writers to stream, as even if you are at home or even if you are travelling, you can easily watch 3 to 4 episodes of a show easily, rather than going to cinemas on weekend- at a time when everyone is available to watch the movie together. This is one of the beneficiary points for the viewers – one can watch it anytime, anywhere," he said.

Anshuman added, “I think the subjects that are being covered on OTT Platforms these days, are explored in a proper manner. However, as they reach their end, the fun is lost somewhere. But definitely, exceptions are always there and there is good stuff coming up. Since a lot of shows and content is coming up I feel makers should concentrate on one show – they should centre their efforts on it, in a proper manner. If we have more than one thing to look forward to in a show, then the beginning may turn out well, but by the end of it, the fun is somewhere lost – which I feel happens. But there are some shows that have been created with sincerity that I also feel like being a part of those."

