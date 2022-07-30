Mijwan 2022: Gauri Khan Dazzles in Blue Saree, Netizens Gush Over Dia Mirza's Beauty

Manish Malhotra’s fashion show was graced by several prominent personalities from the industry including Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, Vidya Balan, Neelam Kothari, and Bhavana Pandey among others. Showstoppers of the evening were Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who made their runway debut as a couple. Several photos and videos were shared by the paparazzi on social media and fans are particularly gushing over Gauri and Dia.

Video shared by paparazzi show Gauri Khan entering the venue in a dazzling blue saree. She kept her hair open and flaunted her perfect makeup. Dia was seen in a black salwar suit. Fans took to the comment section to shower praises over the two divas. While they termed Gauri as the ‘Queen,’ they were mesmerized with Dia’s grace.

One comment read, “Simply elegant dia mirza the beauty pagent winner", while another read, “Gauri Khan looks gorgeous in sarees ❤️ Bollywood queen." " king khan queen" read another comment, referring to Gauri. “I m watching Fairy Dia Mirza" another fan commented.

Gauri also had a reunion with Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari Soni, and Maheep Kapoor, who were a part of the Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives series.

Meanwhile, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone walked the ramp for the first time as a couple to celebrate 10 years of the Mijwan Fashion Show by Manish Malhotra. They marked their runway debut as husband and wife in a royal manner in embellished Haute couture. The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actor was seen dressed in a black sherwani with white embroidery while Deepika looked elegant in a white and golden lehenga with embellishments. The showstoppers also left their fans in awe with their PDA on the ramp.

