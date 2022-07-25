Mika Di Vohti: Akanksha Puri Wins Show To Become Mika Singh's Life Partner

Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti has finally come to an end. The show held its finale on Sunday i.e on July 24 in which Mika Singh choose Akanksha Puri as his life partner. The actress was in the finale with Prantika Das and Neet Mahal. While all the finalists had their haldi, mehendi and sangeet ceremony, Mika then put the wedding garland on Akanksha Puri and announced that the actress won his heart.

“While Mika did not marry Akanksha on the stage, he put the wedding garland on her to signify his choice. He shared that he wants to spend quality time with her away from the cameras before they take the nuptial vows. Mika also met Akanksha’s family and sought their blessing as he decided to embark on this new journey with her," a source cited by Indianexpress.com claimed.

Akanksha Puri had entered the show Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti as a wild card contestant. She has been friends with Mika Singh for a long time now and last year, the reports of Akanksha and Mika’s rumoured wedding also made headlines. It all started after the actress shared a video of the two of them seeking blessings in a gurudwara. However, later, Akanksha clarified that it was nothing but for a pooja.

“So this was a paath (pooja) that he (Mika Singh) kept at his residence, it’s done for positivity and good luck for the future. I just went there to seek blessings but looks like people are assuming something else! And coincidentally this was on April fool’s day so people thought it was some prank but these are genuine pictures and videos from his house!!" she had said.

Akanksha rose to fame with the show Vighnaharta Ganesh, in which she portrayed the role of Goddess Parvati for over three years. She left the show in 2020.

