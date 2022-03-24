Mika Di Vohti: Indian Matchmaking's Seema Taparia Join Mika Singh's Swayamvar?

It is no secret that singer Mika Singh is looking for a bride for himself. He will soon be coming to your television screens with his Swayamvar based reality show titled Mika Di Vohti. Amid all this, Mika Singh was recently snapped with Indian Matchmaking’s Sima Taparia during the show’s launch event. In the pictures, that are now going viral on social media Mika Singh can be seen standing along with Sima Taparia. This has raised speculations if Sima Taparia will be hosting Mika’s Swayamvar. However, there is no confirmation on this so far.

For the unversed, Sima Taparia rose to fame with the Netflix show Indian Matchmaking. In the show, she helped people find their ‘perfect’ match. The show was released in 2020.

Talking about Mika Di Vohti, the trailer of the show was released earlier this month in which Mika Singh talked about finding a bride for himself. “Main soch raha hu ek soni kuddi laake na usko apne life partner bana lu…Seriously bol raha hu yaar…Koi na jaane ye akelapan, koi na samjhe ye tanhaiyaan. Jab wo aayegi, tab bajegi, meri bhi shehnaiyaan (I am thinking to make a beautiful girl my life partner. I am serious. Nobody knows or understands this loneliness. When she comes, I’ll also marry)," Mika said in the promo.

Meanwhile, the premiere date of the show has not been released so far. However, the registration for the Swayamvar is currently open and the last date to apply is May 8. One can register via mikadivohti.startv.com.

Earlier, it was also reported that Mika Singh is changing a whopping amount of Rs 50 crore to participate in the show. “When approached Mika Singh asking price is 50 crores for the participation in the show," a source cited by ETimes claimed. The source further talked about the concept of the show and revealed, “The reality show will be similar to Swayamvar from the past. It is planned to go on air in a few months. Mika will not get married on the show, he will only get engaged and will take his relationship further after that."

Mika Singh is not the first celebrity to have Swayamvar on national television. Prior to him, several celebrities such as Rakhi Sawant, Mallika Sherawat, Ratan Rajput, and Rahul Mahajan also performed their Swayamvar on television.

