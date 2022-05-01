Mika Di Vohti: Shaan Returns As Reality Show Host After 14 Years, Says 'Mere Bhai Ki Shaadi Hai'

Mika Singh is all set to find a life partner for himself as he is gearing up for his Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti. While the show will premiere on May 9, it has now been revealed that singer Shaan will be hosting the reality show. With Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti, Shaan is returning as a reality show host after a gap of 14 years.

Talking to IANS, Shaan expressed excitement for the show and said, “I was absolutely delighted when I was approached to host my brother Mika’s show Swayamvar-Mika Di Vohti. It was such great news for me and Radhika, we were ecstatic as we had been waiting for this day for a long time and we couldn’t contain ourselves."

Shaan further sent wishes to Mika Singh and added that he is filled with joy to be a part of this journey. “I could never say no to such an opportunity, to be a vital part of my brother’s happily ever after. I’m filled with joy as I’ll be a part of this journey. Jahan mera yaar will finally be on a pursuit to find his best life companion. Mere Bhai ki Shaadi hai mujhe toh iska hissa hona hi tha!(It’s my brother’s wedding, I had to be a part of it). I wish him the best with all my heartfelt wishes and may every happiness make its way to his life," Shaan shared.

For the unversed, Mika Di Vohti is a swayamvar-based reality show in which the Punjabi singer will hunt for his life partner. Prior to him, several celebrities such as Rakhi Sawant, Mallika Sherawat, Ratan Rajput, and Rahul Mahajan also performed their Swayamvar on television. The show will air on Star Bharat from May 9. Meanwhile, registration for the show are currently open and the last date to apply is May 8. One can register via mikadivohti.startv.com.

Earlier, Mika also talked about the kind of life partner he is looking for and explained that she should be ‘simple, intelligent and understanding’. “It has just started. I want a very simple, intelligent and understanding life partner. She can prepare good food and even if she can’t I will teach her. As far as my favourite contestants or Bollywood celebs who will appear on the show, this I will think about later. It is too early to say anything about it," he said in an interview with IANS.

