Mika Di Vohti Winner Akanksha Puri Answers If Her Victory Was 'Pre-Planned'

Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti held its finale on Monday i.e on July 25 in which singer Mika Singh decided to choose Akanksha Puri as his life partner. Akanksha had entered the show as a wild card contestant and was in the finale with Prantika Das and Neet Mahal. While all the finalists had their haldi, mehendi and sangeet ceremony, Mika put the wedding garland on Akanksha Puri and announced her as the winner of the show.

Now, Akanksha has answered the allegations that her victory was pre-planned. In an interview with E-Times, Akanksha addressed the accusations and claimed that her entry was not planned. She also added that Mika was not even aware that she will enter the show as a wild card contestant. Akanksha further clarified that she has never dated Mika in the past.

“I have been getting these messages since morning, but all I can say is that, it’s not true! My entry in the show was not planned. In fact, he was surprised when he saw me as a wild card contestant. Mika and I have been friends, but we haven’t dated or romanced each other. Marriage is a big decision, so one has to think a lot before taking the plunge. You can’t get married just after completing some tasks on a show," Akanksha Puri said.

For the unversed, Akanksha has been friends with Mika Singh for a long time now. Last year, the reports of Akanksha and Mika’s rumoured wedding also made headlines after the duo was spotted seeking blessings at a gurudwara. However, later the actress clarified that it was nothing but for a pooja.

“So this was a paath (pooja) that he (Mika Singh) kept at his residence, it’s done for positivity and good luck for the future. I just went there to seek blessings but looks like people are assuming something else! And coincidentally this was on April fool’s day so people thought it was some prank but these are genuine pictures and videos from his house!!" she had said.

