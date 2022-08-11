Mika Di Vohti's Neet Mahal Reacts to Comparisons with Urfi Javed: 'It's Disappointing'

Mika Di Vohti finalist Neet Mahal faced tremendous heat on social media after she posted a series of photos wrapped in toilet paper rolls. As soon as the pictures surfaced online, it did not go down well with her followers prompting negative responses and hate comments in her comment section. A section of the internet also drew comparisons between her and Urfi Javed, who is known for her bizarre picks. Now, in a recent interaction with ETimes TV, Neet Mahal explained the entire concept behind the latest photoshoot.

While doing so, she asserted that her style statements have nothing in common with that of Urfi Javed. The Mika Di Vohti fame explained that toilet paper rolls were used as a prop to spread a positive message about cleaning one’s inner demons. She highlighted how toilet paper is found in every household and is used behind closed doors to clean oneself.

“I wanted to spread the message about how to clean our inner sh*t. That was the concept behind this photoshoot. We can only clean our inner negative thoughts and feelings by ourselves and nobody else can help,” she said. While reacting to the comments about her comparison with Urfi Javed, Neet Mahal expressed that the latter has the right to wear whatever she feels like. However, her aim behind the latest photoshoot was completely different from what Javed does. She continued, “My thought behind my look had a purpose and a message. I don’t want to compare this to Urfi’s. We are on a different track.”

The reality TV star is left with the feeling of utter disappointment after she had to incur trolling on social media for making an unusual choice. Mahal asserted that she is a woman with a free mind and that she will not let anyone teach her about the things that she can wear or not. Before concluding her interaction, Mahal shed light on a powerful message about the standard of beauty that exists in society today. “Why do we get judged on the various parameters of beauty? Judging women for their complexion, education, personality, skin, body type, and clothes is unacceptable. We are living in the 21st century, you can't just judge a person on the basis of their clothes. We all have freedom of expression, right?" she said.

The finale of Mika Di Vohti took place on July 24, which saw contestant Akanksha Puri emerging as the winner of the Swayamvar show. Notably, Puri made her entrance in the competition mid-way as a wild card contestant. The other two finalists who made it to the last round were Neet Mahal and Prantika Das.

