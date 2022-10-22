Mika Singh and Akanksha Puri To Not Marry? Swayamvar Winner Says 'We Are Just Friends'

Months after emerging as the winner of the reality show Swayamvar: Mika Vi Vohti, Akanksha Puri has now said that she and the Punjabi singer are not a couple but just friends. “We mentioned on the show that we were friends for many years. We continue to be that. We are just friends and not a couple," she told E-Times.

Puri further explained that even though the show’s motive was to find a life partner, ‘nothing changed’ between them after the Swayamvar finale and therefore they are ‘same old friends’. “Yes, the swayamvar was about choosing a partner, so we decided on each other as we have known each other for almost a decade. We have never said that we are in love or displayed any romance. We were clear that we were looking for a life partner and preferably someone who has been a friend. But post the show, nothing has changed between us and we continue to be the same old friends that we were," she added.

Akanksha also mentioned that both, she and Mika understand each other’s professional commitments and are currently busy with their respective work. “We are protective of each other and respect each other. We both individually have had bitter experiences in life, so we are going slow. We don’t hold hands or indulge in any PDA because we know where we stand," she shared.

Swayamver: Mika Di Vohti finale was held in July this year in which Mika Singh decided to choose Akanksha Puri as his life partner. The actress was in the finale with Prantika Das and Neet Mahal. While Mika did not marry Akanksha on the stage, he put the wedding garland on her to signify his choice.

Akanksha rose to fame with the show Vighnaharta Ganesh, in which she portrayed the role of Goddess Parvati for over three years. She left the show in 2020.

