Mika Singh Reveals What Daler Mehndi Said After He Decided To Do 'Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti'

Popular singer Mika Singh is looking for a life partner. He is all set to participate in Swayamvar based reality show titled Mika Di Vohti. While the registrations for the show are currently open, Mika has now revealed what was the reaction of his elder brother and singer Daler Mehndi when he told him about swayamvar.

Mika revealed that Daler Mehndi was ‘very happy’ about the decision. “He was very happy and told me that this is the right time and you must think on it," Mika told IANS.

The ‘Sawan Main Lag Gayi Aag’ singer also talked about how he thinks that he is now fully ready to take the responsibility of marriage. “For so long my family wanted me to get married but I was focussing on my career and waiting to reach at a level of my singing profession where I can say that ‘Yes’ now I am ready to take this responsibility. I was also taking care of my family so there were many things. Now when the channel approached I agreed to it immediately thinking that this is the right time," he said.

“There were similar kinds of shows that happened earlier. But I never said ‘Yes’ to them. But this time I asked my family and friends and they were like ‘go ahead with this as ‘you might settle down through this show only’," Mika Singh added.

Mika Singh also talked about the kind of life partner he is looking for and explained that she should be ‘simple, intelligent and understanding’. “It has just started. I want a very simple, intelligent and understanding life partner. She can prepare good food and even if she can’t I will teach her. As far as my favourite contestants or Bollywood celebs who will appear on the show, this I will think about later. It is too early to say anything about it," he said.

Mika Singh is not the first celebrity to have Swayamvar on national television. Prior to him, several celebrities such as Rakhi Sawant, Mallika Sherawat, Ratan Rajput, and Rahul Mahajan also performed their Swayamvar on television.

