Mika Singh Says 'Bajegi Meri Bhi Shehnaiyaan' In Swayamvar - Mika Di Vohti First Promo; Watch

The first promo of Mika Singh’s Swayamvar has been released. The singer took to his official Instagram account and shared the promo in which he can be seen talking about finding a bride for himself. In the promo, Mika can be seen resting on a couch as he tells his furry friend, “London ho, Paris ho, ya Jhumri Telaiya…Tujhe pata hai, kitni shaadiyan aur partiyan hoti hain. aur mere hi gaano pe lakho rishte aur kadoron dil judte hain. Lekin maine kabhi socha hi nahi ki mere dil ke connection ka kya! (Be it London, Paris, or Jhumri Telaiya. So many weddings and parties take place, and lakhs and crores of relations are formed over my songs. But I never thought what would happen to my heart!)."

“Main soch raha hu ek soni kuddi laake na usko apne life partner bana lu…Seriously bol raha hu yaar…Koi na jaane ye akelapan, koi na samjhe ye tanhaiyaan. Jab wo aayegi, tab bajegi, meri bhi shehnaiyaan (I am thinking to make a beautiful girl my life partner. I am serious. Nobody knows or understands this loneliness. When she comes, I’ll also marry)," Mika added.

Advertisement

The premiere date of the show has not been released so far. However, the registration for the Swayamvar is currently open and the last date to apply is May 8. One can register via mikadivohti.startv.com.

Meanwhile, as reported by ETimes, Mika is changing a whopping amount of Rs 50 crore to participate in the show. The report cites a source who claims, “When approached Mika Singh asking price is 50 crores for the participation in the show."

The source further talked about the concept of the show and revealed, “The reality show will be similar to Swayamvar from the past. It is planned to go on air in a few months. Mika will not get married on the show, he will only get engaged and will take his relationship further after that."

Advertisement

Mika Singh is not the first celebrity to have Swayamvar on national television. Prior to him, several celebrities such as Rakhi Sawant, Mallika Sherawat, Ratan Rajput, and Rahul Mahajan also performed their Swayamvar on television.

Read all minute-by-minute news updates for Uttar Pradesh election results 2022, Punjab election results 2022, Uttarakhand election results 2022, Manipur election results 2022, and Goa election results 2022.

Click here for seat-wise LIVE result updates.