Mika Singh's Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti Will Get A Diamond Necklace Worth 7 Crore

Mika Singh is on the hunt to find a perfect match for himself with the show Swayamvar- Mika Di Vohti. Social media is abuzz with details regarding this show. A report, which has escalated the buzz quotient regarding this show, is the news that Mika will gift a diamond necklace worth Rs 7 crore to the winner.

Mika is known for an extravagant lifestyle and is leaving no stone unturned to make similar arrangements for his would-be wife as well. That is why this expensive diamond necklace worth Rs 7 crore would be gifted to the winner of the show. Besides this expensive necklace, Mika is also planning to pamper his would-be bride with other lavish gifts.

According to reports, Mika has approached Shah Rukh Khan’s wife Gauri Khan for designing the interiors of his new home which he will share with his would-be bride. Gauri is known for her out-of-the-box approach to interior designing. Gauri’s collection has always been applauded because of its classic elegance. This is the reason Mika approached Gauri for creating the interiors of his new house.

Apart from these things, an exotic location for the proposal is also being searched. According to reports, Dubai’s Atlantis- The Palm’s Private Beach is in consideration. This proposal location will be complemented with a 90-piece orchestra. Reports have surfaced that every aspect, whether it is candles, roses, etc is going to be grand.

Mika has also launched a theme song for his Swayamvar. The video features girls from different regions of India, dressed as brides to compete for becoming Mika’s bride.

Talking about the Swayamvar- Mika Di Vohti, registrations for this show are over now. Shooting is currently underway in Jodhpur. According to Mika, he would choose a life partner who will be simple, intelligent and understanding. Mika also said that his would-be wife should know how to cook good food but if she doesn’t know, he will teach her.

