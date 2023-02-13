Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani’s wedding reception is the talk of the town. The event was indeed a star-studded affair. Amongst many photos and videos, one that caught our attention was Alia Bhatt and her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor's adorable interaction at the event. Alia Bhatt, who was already at the event, came outside to receive mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor soon after she arrived. Alia ran and hugged her and the two later posed for a few pictures together.

Later, the doting mother-in-law shared this video on her Instagram stories and called Alia Bhatt ‘MIL ki Dil'. Check it out:

At the event, Alia Bhatt made a stunning entry and looked dreamy in a sequined mauve Sawan Gandhi saree. Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor looked graceful in a bright floral-printed Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla outfit. Fashion Photographer and content creator Manav Manglani posted the original video on his account. The post garnered quite a lot of attention as the internet was left in awe of the 'saas-bahu' pair.

One user wrote, “She (Alia) is like thank god mil you came I am smiling now.” Another commented, “RK (Ranbir Kapoor) is the luckiest. His mom and wife are the best.” One user hailed them to be the “cutest saas-bahu duo." Another one said, “Aww they are glowing and so adorable.”

Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra made their debut along with Varun Dhawan in Karan Johar’s Student of the Year in 2012. They also starred in Kapoor and Sons. Even Varun Dhawan was in attendance at Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani's reception in Mumbai.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt delivered back-to-back hits last year with RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Brahmastra and Darlings. She will be next seen along with Ranveer Singh in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. She will also mark her Hollywood debut opposite Gal Gadot in Heart Of Stone.

On the other hand, Neetu Kapoor played the role of the mother-in-law of Kiara Advani in JugJugg Jeeyo. The movie also starred Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Prajakta Koli, and Tisca Chopra. She will next star in Milind Dhaimade Letters to Mr Khanna along with Shraddha Srinath and Sunny Kaushal.

