Miley Cyrus Calls Her Marriage With Liam Hemsworth a 'Disaster' While Getting Gay Couple Engaged

Miley Cyrus recently opened up about her marriage to actor Liam Hemsworth and termed it a ‘disaster.’ According to Daily Mail, the pop star brought a gay couple on stage for their proposal during her performance at the Lollapalooza festival in Brazil. It was there when she mentioned her marriage to Chris Hemsworth’s brother.

“Honey, I hope your marriage goes better than mine. Mine was a f**king disaster," she reportedly said.

For the uninitiated, Miley and Liam were in an on and off relationship for years. The two hit it off in 2010 on the sets of the romantic film, The Last Song. They exchanged wedding vows in December 2018 but announced their split after a marriage of 10 months. The divorce filing in August 2019 marked the end of a 10-year relationship, ending in January 2020.

The former couple has talked about their marriage on several occasions. Earlier in 2020, Miley had shared that her marriage had too many conflicts. “There was too much conflict… When I come home, I want to be anchored by someone. I don’t get off on drama or fighting," she had said.

Miley was also photographed kissing Brody Jenner’s ex-wife Kaitlynn Carter in Italy. Crater had also split with her husband.

She had also admitted that she doesn’t know if she and the actor would have gone through with the marriage plan if her home in Malibu was not destroyed in a fire in 2018.

“We were together since 16. Our house burned down. We had been like, engaged - I don’t know if we really ever thought we were actually going to get married, but when we lost our house in Malibu - which if you listen to my voice pre-and post-fire, they’re very different so that trauma really affected my voice," she said on “The Howard Stern Show".

