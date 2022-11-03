Mili vs Phone Bhoot: Janhvi Kapoor Says She and Ishaan Khatter Will 'Always Root for Each Other' | Exclusive

More than a year after the release of Roohi (2021), actor Janhvi Kapoor is all set to grace the big screen with her upcoming film, Mili. The Hindi remake of the critically acclaimed Malayalam film Helen (2019) is a survival thriller, which revolves around a woman fighting to stay alive as she gets stuck in a freezer. With Mili just a day away from release, Janhvi tells News18 exclusively that she is rather anxious.

She says, “I feel these pangs before every release. But with Mili, it’s even more because it’s my first theatrical release after Roohi. I don’t have a Raj (Rajkummar Rao; actor) or a Varun (Sharma; actor) here or Nadiyon Paar backing me in this film (laughs). Mili just has me in a freezer. So, I’m very nervous."

The actor, who made her debut with the Shashank Khaitan directorial Dhadak in 2018, has often spoken about how her anxiety tends to take a toll on her. Talking about how she has been dealing with it, she reveals, “It has gotten worse now and more so ahead of Mili because it’s my first film with dad (Boney Kapoor; producer). I want him, more than me, to have a respectable reception. I want my work to be good for him. That pressure is making my anxiety a little more intense."

Mili marks Janhvi’s third Hindi remake. While Dhadak was the official remake of the critically acclaimed Marathi film Sairat (2016), Good Luck Jerry, her last release, was the Hindi adaptation of the Tamil hit Kolamaavu Kokila (2018). While living up to the standards of the original films is no mean feat, she feels lucky about being a part of these remakes.

The 25-year-old elaborates, “I’ve been very fortunate when it comes to the remakes that I’ve done because the people who had played the characters in the original films have been very supportive. Every time I met Rinku (rajguru; actor) during the making of Dhadak, she was so sweet. When the trailer of Good Luck Jerry came out, Nayanthara (actor) ma’am spoke about it. And when I had messaged her, she said some really sweet things. This really means a lot to me because they’ve done such iconic work that one cannot even think of touching. And I’ve had the audacity to attempt them, and they’ve been very gracious about it."

Earlier this year, Malayalam actor Anna Ben, who anchored the narrative in Helen, shared that she’s rather excited about watching Janhvi headlining Mili. So, has there been an exchange with Anna? “No, I haven’t had a word with Anna. But I think she had reposted the trailer, which is very sweet of her. She has been very supportive too," remarks Janhvi.

Come this Friday and Mili will be locking horns with Phone Bhoot at the box office. The latter is a horror-comedy and apart from actors Katrina Kaif and Siddhanth Chaturvedi, the film also stars Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi’s first co-star.

Sharing her thoughts on the clash, she says, “I’ve seen the trailer and I think it looks like a lot of fun. We had spoken briefly when he was about to sign the film. I know a little bit about it, and it sounds like a very exciting premise."

Ask her if there’s a hint of competition looming between them and the actor, who will next be seen in Bawaal and Mr and Mrs Mahi, shares, “He messaged me recently wishing me luck for Mili and I wished him back saying, ‘Right back at you!’ I think there was an undercurrent of competitiveness (laughs). I’m just kidding! We really wish the best for each other dil se. We started out together. A part of us will always root for each other."

