Milind Gawali Misses His Mother On His Birthday. Pens Heart-Wrenching Note

A mother’s care and affection are all we need when we face a difficult situation. On June 16, Marathi actor Milind Gawali celebrated his birthday and shared a love-filled video, featuring moments with his late mother. Along with the video, he wrote a long note, describing how his mother used to help him and how he misses her every day.

Milind started his note by writing, “I liked listening to my mother’s music. She was in Dhule and then came to Nashik. Grandfather used to come to Mumbai many times for work. She wanted to visit Mumbai but his grandfather never brought her to Mumbai. But Mumbai was her dream. Education was done till 5th. As an eight-year-old sibling, he started helping his mother with household chores from the age of seven."

He continued, “She used to make difficult foods very easily. Pomegranate, laddu, fifty-five beehives, but she was easily laughing and playing. She knew in that look that a man’s heart was going through his stomach. Eating delicious food fills a person’s mind and once the mind is full, the taste of that food does not go away his heart for the rest of one’s life. Mother is no longer here, but the taste of her food is still fresh."

In the end, Milind Gawali wrote that he misses his mother every single day. “I wanted to write a little bit about her because I missed her so much today," concluded Milind.

The post has more than 8 thousand likes and fans have sent their birthday wishes. They also showed sympathy through their comments.

Check out the video here:

On the work front, Milind Gawali is playing the lead role in the show Aai Kuthe Kay Karte. He is playing the role of Anirudh.

