Milind Gawali Pens Emotional Note as Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte Completes 600 Episodes

Popular Marathi television serial, Aai Kuthe Kaay Karte has achieved yet another milestone as the family entertainer has completed 600 episodes. On the occasion, actor Milind Gawali, who plays the role of Aniruddha in the series, has penned a long note dedicated to his character in the TV series. In the post, the actor expressed how he remains unchanged by the negative impact of the character.

Sharing a photo from the serial, Arun wrote on Instagram, “600 Episodes, yet another mile stone."

Advertisement

Congratulating the team and thanking the audience, Milind wrote, “Arundhati Deshmukh was captivated from the very first episode, she made a home in the minds of the viewers, and even after 600 episodes, the show thrives. In the very first episode, Aniruddha Deshmukh does not allow her to enter the house as she comes home late. That’s when I found out how Aniruddha Deshmukh is and from the first episode to the present 600 episodes, the more people love Arundhati, the more they hate Aniruddha Deshmukh."

“I’m not happy about it, I’m sorry to hear that. It was really sad to see Arundhati arguing with him, but somebody has to do this dirty job of playing this Anirudh Deshmukh, who is useless, worthless and talks nonsense," added Milind.

Recalling his journey as the male lead of the serial, Milind recalled how his character has transformed since the show started airing on Star Pravah since 2019.

“In these 600 episodes, Aniruddha Deshmukh’s good side came in front of the audience. Namita Vartak writes the screenplay, and when she told me that I see Aniruddha in you, then I started introspecting," revealed Mailind.

Advertisement

Thanking Namita for bringing out the best in him as the actor, Milind added, “Surprisingly, where did Aniruddha Deshmukh come from in me? I never saw him, was hiding somewhere inside, slowly the head began to pull out, thank you very much Namita for giving me Aniruddha and showing me Aniruddha. Because I know the Aniruddha monster comes out from inside will make me a better person. May be that’s why Pransaheb, Amrishpuri, Amjad Khan, Rajshekhar, Nilubhau Phule were very good, loving and gentle people. The monster inside them came out on the screen and the mind became pure and clean."

Advertisement

Milind ended the note saying that even though he is playing a negative role, the positivity in him will never diminish.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.