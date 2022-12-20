Milind Gawali Posts Video With Anagha, Abhishek’s Daughter, Fans React

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte, the famous Marathi TV soap, has introduced a new twist to the storyline, taking the curiosity of the audience a notch up. Recently, the makers have introduced a new member of the family. Anirudh and Arundhati have now grandparents as Abhishek’s wife Anagha has given birth to a daughter.

Actor Milind Gawali, who plays Aniruddha, has shared a glimpse of Anagha and Abhishek’s daughter. He posted the video, which has now amassed lots of views and comments. He remains quite active on his social media handles and now he has shared a BTS video with Anagha’s daughter.

While sharing the video, he captioned it, “Sweet Cute Fairy Queen “Twisha"… How cute is “Twisha". Usually, little kids don’t talk to someone else so quickly. But this baby came to me smiling and playing, I didn’t think we were seeing her for the first time.

“It was like meeting a new member of our family. She endeared herself to everyone in an instant. If there is a small baby, the spirit spreads automatically, you start to feel how beautiful life is. The innocent smile on the face has changed the atmosphere on our sets. I am sure, the audience is going to have a great time watching the incidents revolving around the baby."

Soon after the actor shared the clip on his Instagram, several fans liked the video and shared their comments. The video has amassed over 71.2K views and more than 6.7K likes.

