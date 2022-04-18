Milind Gawali Takes Fans On a Virtual Trip to Sets of Aai Kuthe Kay Karte -- Watch

Aai Kuthe Kay Karte, a compelling tale of woman’s individuality, started on a promising note and is still entertaining the audience. The actors are also enjoying themselves to the fullest, enacting their characters on the show. Recently, Milind Gawali, who plays the character of Anirudh, shared a video on Instagram giving a sneak peek into how they enjoy themselves on the sets of their show.

The video starts with a glimpse of sets in the morning. It is then followed by shots from the living room and crew bringing in equipment. Then we see a scene between Anirudh and Arundhati. A crew member is seen holding a reflector and another person supervising the script. A scene being filmed between Anirudh and Sanjana is also shown in the video. The video ends with Anirudh and Arundhati laughing during a scene and some other shots from the serial.

Milind wrote in the description that it’s a day on the sets of Aai Kuthe Kay Karte from early morning to night, until pack up. Milind wrote that this has been their AKKK world since 2019 captured by Raju Desai and his team of light men.

Milind thanked the direction, camera, production, art, makeup and costume department. According to Milind, the success of Aai Kuthe Kay Karte is due to a harmonious method of working showcased by these departments. Milind also extended his vote of thanks to the spot boys.

Milind further said that he has loved watching shootings since childhood. The characters who begin their journey with this serial in 2019 have now become an integral part of everyone’s life, he said, adding that Anirudh has become synonymous with his personality and will remain for a long time.

Besides enjoying working on his current project, Milind also cherishes a fantastic rapport with his co-stars. Recently, he shared a video giving significant credit for his popularity to Mayur Khandge. Mayur enacts the character of Shekar Dixit in this serial.

