Milind Gawli Wishes Rupali Bhosale on her Birthday

The Marathi show Aai Kuthe Kay Karte is one of the most popular shows on the small screen. In the show, actress Rupali Bhosle essays the negative character of Sanjana. Though she is portraying a negative character Rupali has won accolades for her performance in this TV series. Today is the birthday of this glamorous diva. Wishes are pouring in from all over for Rupali and among those wishing her is Milind Gawli, the actor who plays Aniruddh in the serial.

Milind shared a special post on social media and wished Rupali Bhosle a happy birthday. He plays Arundhati’s ex-husband in the show. Like Rupali, his character has shades of grey. But he also enjoys a huge fan following among Marathi audience.

Advertisement

Sharing a few glamorous photos of Rupali on Instagram, Milind wrote, “Happy Birthday Rupali. Love yourself first … then you will be able to love others. Respect yourself first, and then only you will be able to respect others. Happy birthday, Rupali’.

Rupali, celebrates something or the other every month. In December, she cuts almost 40 cakes. According to reports, nobody on set can forget her birthday since she keeps reminding everyone of it days in advance. On her birthday, she received gifts and cakes from her friends and fans. Although she plays a negative character on screen, she is a very fun and jovial person in real life. She often posts glamorous photos from photoshoots on Instagram, which often go viral.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.