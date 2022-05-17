Milind Shinde, Who Plays Police Officer in Devmanus 2, Wanted to Clear IAS, IPS in Real Life

Zee Marathi show Devmanus 2 has kept its audience hooked to TV screens following the entry of a police officer named Martand Jamkar, played by Milind Shinde. And while the audience has loved the character so far, Milind has said that he was looking forward to a better role.

After playing a villain, and getting a strong role such as that of Martand Jamkar’s, he is thankful to the producers.

Shinde himself said that he wanted to be an IAS or an IPS officer. He would have been honest, committed to the principles as Jamkar is, and would bring the criminals to justice, the actor said.

Advertisement

Shinde has previously played villainous roles. One such role was that of Dada Holkar in the series Tu Tithe Mee. The show aired on Zee Marathi and portrayed Holkar constantly worshipping the Red Baba.

The entry of Milind Shinde in the role of an honest police officer has made the crime thriller drama the audience’s favourite. This has helped the image of the show and now netizens are posting about wanting to watch the show again.

Shinde is happy that people like his role and hopes to beat the villain Ajit, who isn’t afraid of anyone. The audience is also eager to see Martand teach Ajit the lesson of his life.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.